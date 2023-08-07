GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Aug 7, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2023 were NT2,213 million, decreased 8.7% month-over-month but increased 14.1% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through July 2023 totaled NT$15,329 million, increased 29.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (%) YoY (%) July 2,212,814 1,940,034 -8.7% 14.1% Year to Date 15,328,692 11,834,980 N/A 29.5%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC July 2023 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,655,229 75 NRE 539,184 24 Others 18,401 1 Total 2,212,814 100

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http://www.guc-asic.com) for details.





