GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Aug 7, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2023 were NT2,213 million, decreased 8.7% month-over-month but increased 14.1% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through July 2023 totaled NT$15,329 million, increased 29.5% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|July
|2,212,814
|1,940,034
|-8.7%
|14.1%
|Year to Date
|15,328,692
|11,834,980
|N/A
|29.5%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC July 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,655,229
|75
|NRE
|539,184
|24
|Others
|18,401
|1
|Total
|2,212,814
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http://www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- CEVA Doubles Down on Generative AI with Enhanced NeuPro-M NPU IP Family
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.7% in Q2 Compared to Q1
- Tenstorrent Raises a $100M Strategic Up-round Co-led by Hyundai Motor Group and the Samsung Catalyst Fund
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2023
- DVB-C Demodulator IP Core Available For Immediate Implementation From Global IP Core
Most Popular
- Cadence Advances Pervasive Intelligence at the Edge with Next-Generation Extensible Tensilica Processor Platform
- Certifiably Secure - Xiphera Announces a First Batch of CAVP Validated IP Cores
- LeapMind's Ultra Low-Power AI accelerator IP "Efficiera" Achieved industry-leading power efficiency of 107.8 TOPS/W
- Broadcom lays off 1,100; may lay off more
- PCI-SIG® Exploring an Optical Interconnect to Enable Higher PCIe Technology Performance
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page