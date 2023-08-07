Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.7% in Q2 Compared to Q1

Q2 sales down 17.3% compared to Q2 2022; worldwide sales in June increase 1.7% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—Aug. 4, 2023—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $124.5 billion during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.7% over the first quarter of 2023 but 17.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Global sales for the month of June 2023 were $41.5 billion, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous month. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Although global semiconductor sales in 2023 remain behind the totals from last year, revenue ticked up in June for the fourth consecutive month and notched solid quarter-over-quarter increases, providing optimism the market will continue to rebound over the second half of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), China (3.2%), Japan (0.9%), and Europe (0.1%), but fell slightly in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (7.6%), but down in Japan (-3.5%), the Americas (-17.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-20.4%), and China (-24.4%).

