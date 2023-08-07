CEO Interview: Intrinsic ID's Pim Tuyls on Embedded Security

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 4, 2023)

With the rapid growth of connected devices or internet of things (IoT), security has become a significant concern for businesses and consumers using these products. Manufacturers and device vendors are having to respond to not only customer pressure, but also government legislation around the world.

As an indication of the latter, only last month, the U.S. government announced a national IoT security label that manufacturers and retailers can opt to use to assure consumers that their smart connected IoT devices meet a certain level of cyber safety, and therefore are less vulnerable to cyberattacks. The new “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark” program proposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would raise the bar for cybersecurity across common devices, including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart climate control systems and smart fitness trackers.

Several major electronics, appliance and consumer-product manufacturers, retailers, and trade associations have made voluntary commitments to increase cybersecurity for the products they sell.

The new label supports the IoT security requirements under NISTIR 8425, which resulted from an Executive Order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity. This label will recognize products that meet these requirements by permitting them to display a U.S. government label and be listed in a registry indicating that these products meet U.S. cybersecurity standards.

Click here to read more ...







