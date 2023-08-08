4Kx16 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, UMC 110 nm 1.2V/3.3V L110AE
UMC Reports Sales for July 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, August 4, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2023.
Revenues for July 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
19,063,918
|
24,826,685
|
-5,762,767
|
-23.21%
|
Jan.-July
|
129,569,773
|
160,304,645
|
-30,734,872
|
-19.17%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
