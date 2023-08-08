TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. -- August 8, 2023 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:

Approved the distribution of a NT$3.00 per share cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023, and set December 20, 2023 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be December 14, 2023. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan’s Company Law, the shareholders’ register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (December 16 through December 20, 2023) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on January 11, 2024. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be December 14, 2023. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be December 15, 2023. Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$6,059.5 million for purposes including: 1) Fab construction, and installation of fab facility systems; 2) Installation of advanced packaging, mature and/or specialty technology capacity. Approved an equity investment of not more than €3,499.93 million (approximately US$3,884.9 million) to a TSMC-majority-owned subsidiary, European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH, in Germany to provide foundry services. Approved the capital injection of not more than US$4.5 billion to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC.





