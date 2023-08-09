Allegro MicroSystems to Acquire Crocus Technology to Accelerate Innovation in TMR Sensing Technology

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (“TMR”) Represents Fastest Growing Technology in Magnetic Sensing Approaching $1B SAM by 2030

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 08, 2023 -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Crocus Technology (“Crocus”) for $420 million in cash.

Crocus is a privately held company and a leader in advanced Tunnel Magnetoresistance (“TMR”) sensor technology. This acquisition brings unique technology and products well suited to serve high-growth applications in e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation, supported by more than 200 patents. The magnetic sensing market is expected to increase to over $5 billion by 2030, with TMR representing the fastest growing segment and expected to approach $1 billion in addressable market by 2030. Automotive and Industrial applications are expected to fuel TMR’s estimated 30% CAGR, which significantly exceeds the growth of the overall magnetic sensing market.

“Allegro has invested in TMR technology for the past decade, providing our customers with innovative and high-performing solutions enabling them to design products with optimal performance. We are seeing broader application of TMR technology as the megatrends of Electrification and Automation accelerate. This highly complementary acquisition aligns perfectly with Allegro’s growth initiatives and our focus on e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro. “In addition to accelerating our TMR roadmap and further strengthening our leadership in Magnetic Sensors, the acquisition will allow us to offer a broader and more differentiated product offering to benefit our customers. We also welcome the deep expertise and technical talent that Crocus will add to the Allegro team.”

Zack Deiri, President and CEO of Crocus said, "The Crocus team is excited to join Allegro and unite complementary expertise to create superior, highly differentiated customer solutions. By combining Crocus’ best-in-class advanced TMR technology with Allegro’s long-standing partnerships with leading Automotive and Industrial OEMs and Tier-1’s, together, we expect to accelerate adoption of TMR in targeted Automotive and Industrial markets. I am very proud of what Crocus has accomplished and am excited to optimize our TMR technology’s full potential together with Allegro."

The planned acquisition of Crocus will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and a new debt issuance. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023. Approval by Allegro’s stockholders is not required in connection with the proposed transaction.

About Crocus

Crocus Technology is a leader in providing advanced TMR sensor technology solutions to designers and manufacturers of industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. Crocus develops XtremeSense TMR advanced sensor technology which provides the highest sensitivity, lowest power consumption and smallest size by comparison to other magnetic technologies such as Hall, AMR and GMR. Founded in 2006, Crocus is a privately held, VC-backed company with over 200 patents and approximately 85 employees. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with an R&D facility in Grenoble, France. www.crocus-technology.com

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits ("ICs") and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.






