Analog IP tackles side channel attacks

(August 8, 2023)

Protecting against side channel attacks is a critical part of chip design, says Chris Morrison, director of product marketing at Agile Analog in Cambridge.

Researchers recently showed they can jailbreak an electric car using a voltage glitch as a side channel attack to give full access. This uses glitches on the voltage rail to force one or two bits to change to give access to the encryption keys and allowing hackers to potentially reprogramme the car.“Some customers are really switched on, especially those working in aerospace and defence, but with others it varies massively,” Morrison tells eeNews Europe. “So many people are focussed on the data centre and high performance computing chip designs where side channel attacks are not a thing, but we are seeing more and more of it in automotive and the IoT where you have access to the equipment.”

