Intel CEO Voices Concerns About CHIPS Funds, Export Controls

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (August 8, 2023)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is lobbying for a large portion of the $52 billion that the U.S. will provide in subsidies for new fab construction—and urging the U.S. to ease up on export controls that are throttling sales to China, the world’s largest semiconductor market.

Were he to not succeed in these efforts, it would amount to a “major double whammy” against Intel, an analyst told EE Times. And, another analyst asserted, the export controls unfairly zero in on Intel and other chipmakers.

“China represents 25% to 30% of [Intel’s] semiconductor exports,” Gelsinger said at the Aspen Security Forum last month. “If I have 25% or 30% less market, I need to build less factories. You can’t walk away from 25% to 30% and the fastest-growing market in the world and expect that you remain funding the R&D and the manufacturing cycle.”

