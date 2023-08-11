Socionext Strengthens Design and Development Capabilities with New Office in Bangalore, India

Langen/Germany and Yokohama/Japan, 11. August, 2023 --- Socionext, a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products, will open its new branch office in Bangalore, India, to bolster its engineering resources to support the companyʼs global business expansion. The office is located at No:652 Khata NO 4312/652, 22nd Cross, 23rd Main, HSR Layout, Sector-2, Bangalore-560102, India. Socionext America, the US subsidiary of Socionext, Inc., will head operations of the new India branch office, which is scheduled to open on August 16, 2023.

Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a major hub for advanced technology and software companies. The city is home to numerous research and development centers, IT start-ups, gaming companies, and hundreds of engineering colleges offering companies access to a vast talent pool.

The growth of major Indian tech companies over the next decade will increase significantly, according to TechNavio.

“Bangalore is strategically chosen for scaling up our operations,” said Hisato Yoshida, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Socionext. “Due to Socionextʼs remarkable growth over the last several years, we are seeking to expand our R&D resources in order to better serve our customersʼ needs.”

“Having a new office abroad helps us to better understand and operate in scale,” said Rajinder Cheema, Sr. Vice President of Engineering at Socionext America. “Socionextʼs expansion into India opens new opportunities for the companyʼs growth and diversification and access to local markets, workforce talents, and investment opportunities.”

About Socionext Europe GmbH

Socionext Europe (SNEU) plays a major role in the worldwide activities of Socionext Inc., one of the world’s leading fabless SoC suppliers. Its Headquarters is in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in Munich, Germany and Maidenhead, UK. The Munich Design and Support Center, a leader in embedded graphic solutions, specializes in hardware and software product development for the automotive sector. Maidenhead supports Socionext’s IP Development & Engineering Center with a focus on ultra-high speed data conversion IP. Socionext Europe offers customers a range of innovative Custom SoC solutions for today’s state-of-the-art applications with total support from start to finish. For more information please visit our website.





