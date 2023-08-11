USB 2.0 PHY TSMC 5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm, 65nm, 130nm, 180nm
TSMC allocates $6bn for 2nm capacity in Taiwan
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 11, 2023)
At a board meeting earlier this week, TSMC allocated $6 billion for building leading edge capacity in Taiwan.
Some of the money will go towards TSMC’s second site for 2nm production which is under construction in Kaohsiung.
