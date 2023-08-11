TSMC July 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2023 was approximately NT$177.62 billion, an increase of 13.6 percent from June 2023 and a decrease of 4.9 percent from July 2022. Revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$1,167.09 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC July Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues July 2023 177,616 June 2023 156,404 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 13.6 July 2022 186,763 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (4.9) January to July 2023 1,167,090 January to July 2022 1,211,979 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (3.7)





