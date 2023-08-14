Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm, 40nm, 55nm is Available for Immediate Licensing for TWS, Audio Chipsets and Automotive Applications

August 14, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider, is proud to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Bluetooth Dual Mode in Multiple Fab and node option including the latest 22nm,40nm, 55nm. These revolutionary RF IPs offer superior performance, ultra-low power consumption, and remarkable cost-efficiency, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including TWS earbuds, smart speakers, wearables, hearing aids, wireless sensor networks, and many more.

These Dual Mode RF IPs offer unparalleled benefits, including industry-leading power efficiency, exceptional sensitivity, and high Tx power, enabling high-quality BT-audio streaming and various wireless applications. Our IPs are completely compatible with Bluetooth SIG Standards: Bluetooth® Version 5.2, supporting BR/EDR/BLE modes.

At T2M-IP, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of RF technology through continuous innovation and dedicated customer support. That's why our team of experts works closely with clients to provide tailored solutions and comprehensive technical assistance, ensuring successful integration and optimal performance.

T2M-IP provides a comprehensive range of Bluetooth IP cores in leading fab/node combinations to enable semiconductor or ASIC companies to develop ultra-low-cost, low-power SoCs for audio applications from high-performance TWS earbuds to ultra-long battery life IOT applications. These semiconductor IP blocks include Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores , Bluetooth Dual mode v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP, BLE v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, BLE v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, as well as ZigBee MAC & Protocol Stack SW. High-Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM) is under development and will be available towards the end of the year.

For further information on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing please drop a request/ MailTo

About T2M: T2M IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/





