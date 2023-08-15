Intel and Synopsys Expand Partnership to Enable Leading IP on Intel Advanced Process Nodes

SANTA CLARA and SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- August 15, 2023 – Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) and Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to expand the companies’ long-standing IP (intellectual property) and EDA (electronic design automation) strategic partnership with the development of a portfolio of IP on Intel 3 and Intel 18A for Intel’s foundry customers. The availability of key IP on Intel advanced process nodes will create a more robust offering for new and existing Intel Foundry Services (IFS) customers.

“Marking another important step in our IDM 2.0 strategy, this transaction will foster a vibrant foundry ecosystem by allowing designers to fully realize the advantages of Intel 3 and Intel 18A process technologies and quickly bring differentiated products to market,” said Stuart Pann, senior vice president and general manager of IFS. “Synopsys brings a strong track record of delivering high-quality IP to a broad customer base, and this agreement will help accelerate the availability of IP on advanced IFS nodes for mutual customers.”

“Intel and Synopsys have enjoyed a long-term strategic partnership developing EDA and IP solutions that enable Intel to meet the complex requirements of data-intensive applications,” said Joachim Kunkel, general manager of the Solutions Group at Synopsys. “The collaboration with Intel on critical IP development, along with design and system technology optimization, empowers our mutual customers today and in the future to accelerate their next generation of high-performance, AI-enabled designs.”

As part of the transaction, Synopsys will enable a range of its standardized interface IP portfolio on Intel’s leading-edge process technologies. As a result, Intel’s foundry customers will gain access to industry-leading IPs built on Intel advanced process technologies and be able to accelerate design execution and project schedules for system-on-chips (SoCs).

The multi-generational IP transaction builds on the companies’ decades-long collaboration, which includes developing advanced design flows combining Synopsys’s AI-driven EDA suite with Intel’s technology and design expertise. Synopsys will leverage its state-of-the-art design technology tools and implementation and signoff flows to provide enhanced power, performance, and area for SoC and multi-die system designs on Intel 3 and Intel 18A process technologies.

IFS is a critical pillar of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, a multi-year transformation to regain and strengthen technology leadership, manufacturing scale and long-term growth. Intel’s collaboration with Synopsys is an important milestone toward this goal, building on Intel’s existing engagements with other IP and EDA providers.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





