Arteris Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the 2023 International Business Awards® for Technical Innovation of the Year

The award recognizes the achievements of the company including its FlexNoC 5 physically aware network-on-chip interconnect IP.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – August 14, 2023 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, announced today that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year in the 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received over 3,700 nominations from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

“We are very pleased to be recognized for our technical innovation and the essential role our system IP plays in accelerating the creation of semiconductors,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “The rapid pace of innovation in the semiconductor industry has triggered an explosion in the number of processing blocks and Arteris’ advanced connectivity technology, including network-on-chip IP and SoC integration automation software, enables the creators of electronic systems to get to market faster with reduced risk and better SoC economics.”

Arteris won the Technical Innovation of the Year category for organizations with up to 1,000 employees. FlexNoC 5 from Arteris is a recent example of technological innovation. Announced in February 2023, FlexNoC 5 physically aware network-on-chip interconnect IP enables semiconductor design teams to optimize power, performance plus area, and realize physical convergence up to 5X faster over manual iterations. Learn more about FlexNoC 5.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.





