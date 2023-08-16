Interview: Arm's SystemReady 2.0 to Secure IoT Devices

By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (August 14, 2023)

For OEMs developing connected devices, ensuring those will be secure over a long period is one of the most important considerations. On a connected computing device, such as a laptop, server, smartphone or tablet, receiving software updates, including security patches, is a regular thing. This is different for the billions of IoT devices deployed worldwide. Arm’s SystemReady is a compliance certification program based on hardware and firmware standards: Base System Architecture (BSA) and Base Boot Requirements (BBR) specifications, plus a selection of supplements. This ensures that subsequent layers of software also “just work.” SystemReady first launched in 2020, has achieved over 100 certifications. It spans areas from infrastructure to IoT, reducing ownership costs while accelerating market time.

A critical factor for adoption is regulation. In Europe, upcoming legislation like the proposed Cyber Resilience Act will pay closer attention to essential functionality, such as secure boot and mandatory software updates after devices ship. When the proposed regulation enters into force, software and products connected to the internet will bear the CE marking to indicate they comply with the new standards.

We had the opportunity to talk to Paul Williamson, Arm’s SVP & GM for the IoT Line of Business, about SystemReady. He shared the essential benefits of the program and argued why it is crucial to ensure continuous security updates to all connected devices out there.
















