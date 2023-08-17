Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Announces Sassine Ghazi to Assume President and CEO Role Effective Jan. 1, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.487 billion, compared to $1.248 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Also today, the company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Executive Officer effective on January 1, 2024.

"We achieved another record quarter as semi design starts and R&D investments continue, unabated, to capitalize on the AI-driven, 'Smart Everything' era," said Aart de Geus, chair and CEO of Synopsys. "Our relentless drive for innovation has made us a catalyst for our customers, with excellent forward momentum for Synopsys. Against this backdrop, I am thrilled with Sassine's transition into the CEO role. He's a proven leader, innovator, and trusted partner who will further inspire and grow our company. Sassine has my full support!"

"I am incredibly honored, humbled, and profoundly grateful to the board, and Aart, for placing their unwavering trust in me," said Sassine Ghazi, president and COO of Synopsys. "Aart built Synopsys from a disruptive start-up into one of the world's essential semiconductor ecosystem companies. I am so proud to have been a part of that journey for the last 25 years. I am determined to build upon our strong foundation, drive innovation, and propel Synopsys to even greater heights of success."

Synopsys CFO, Shelagh Glaser, commented on the transition and the financial results: "I look forward to partnering with Aart and Sassine on this leadership transition as we continue to deliver value for shareholders and customers. We outperformed our financial guidance for the third quarter led by record revenue in design automation, which delivered its first billion-dollar-revenue quarter. Strong operational execution drove non-GAAP operating margin expansion of roughly four points year over year to 35.3%, and non-GAAP earnings per share were up an impressive 37% versus the prior year. We are raising our full-year guidance and expect revenue growth of 14-15%, and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 24-25% year over year."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $336.3 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $222.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $445.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $327.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in three segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes digital and custom integrated circuit (IC) design software, verification hardware and software products, manufacturing-related design products, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design software, optical products, professional services, and other; (2) Design IP, which includes our Synopsys IP portfolio; and (3) Software Integrity, which includes solutions that test software code for security vulnerabilities and quality defects, as well as professional and managed services. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets (1)

(in millions except per share amounts)

Range for Three Months Ending Range for Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,567 $ 1,597 $ 5,810 $ 5,840 GAAP Expenses $ 1,184 $ 1,204 $ 4,544 $ 4,564 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 1,005 $ 1,015 $ 3,780 $ 3,790 Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $ 1 $ 3 $ 10 $ 12 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 157 155 157 GAAP EPS $ 2.17 $ 2.28 $ 7.85 $ 7.96 Non-GAAP EPS $ 3.01 $ 3.06 $ 11.04 $ 11.09 Operating Cash Flow ~ $1,650

(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on October 28, 2023. For presentation purposes, we refer

to the closest calendar month end.

About Synopsys

