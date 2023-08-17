Creonic Engages in Numerous Research Projects within the 6G Platform

Kaiserslautern, Germany -- August 17, 2023 - Creonic, the leading provider of IP cores for satellite communications, proudly announces its active participation in multiple cutting-edge research projects within the realm of the 6G Platform.

By actively engaging in 6G research, Creonic aims to develop state-of-the-art IP cores and solutions that are indespensable to build more efficient, reliable, and intelligent networks. Through its involvement in five research projects organized under the 6G Platform and funded by the BMBF (Federal Ministry of Education and Research), our company demonstrates its dedication to leveraging its expertise, resources, and technological innovations in order to shape the future of wireless communication. These projects include:

The "Platform for Future Communication Technologies and 6G (6G Platform)" is a collaborative platform that aims to foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in the field of next generation communication networks. The goal of the platform is both to make scientific contributions to the content design of 6G and to ensure the scientific-organizational support of the processes that are necessary for the successful implementation of the German-European 6G program. Focus will be placed on achieving 3 goals

Energy efficiency and sustainability

Technology and digital sovereignt

Cyber-security and resilience by design

The German 6G program was announced in April 2021:

6G Platform (2021-2025)

Four 6G Research Hubs (2021-2025)

Eighteen 6G Industry Projects (2022-2025)

Seven Projects on Resilience (2023-2025)

With 18 projects commencing in the second half of 2022, the network has attracted over 70 industry partners, more than 20 universities, and nine research institutes.

Creonic's focus in the industry driven projects is on:

Microelectronic design for ML algorithms. Advanced physical layer technologies to increase reliability, flexibility and energy efficiency. Architecture to virtualize dedicated hardware-components of communication networks.

About 6G Platform Germany

The goal of the project "Platform for Future Communication Technologies and 6G (6G Platform)" is both to make scientific contributions to the content design of 6G and to ensure the scientific-organizational support of the processes that are necessary for the successful implementation of the German-European 6G program.

For further information about the 6G Platform Germany please visit www.6g-platform.com/

For further information about Creonic's involvement in 6G research projects, please visit our research-projects page or contact us.





