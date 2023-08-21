Empower Your Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E SoCs with 12-Bit 640Msps Dual Channel ADC and DAC IP Cores, Now Available for Immediate Licensing in Silicon Proven 22nm ULL and ULP Technology
21st August 2023 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and Technology expert, is pleased to announce the availability of its partner’s Silicon-proven 12-bit, 640Msps Dual Channel ADC and DAC IP Cores for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E SoC to unprecedented: Pioneering technologies, unparalleled features, and exceptional performance define this remarkable semiconductor IP Cores.
This Dual Channel 12-bit 640Msps ADC and DAC IP cores are crafted using the 22nm ULP and ULL process, a pinnacle of semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring optimal performance, power efficiency, and signal integrity. With a Metal Scheme of 8M, these IP cores achieves a harmonious balance between compact design and superior functionality. Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +125°C, it proves its mettle in a wide array of environments, making it suitable for applications that demand resilience and adaptability.
12-bit Dual Channel ADC Semiconductor IP cores is equipped with a self-calibrating mechanism that effortlessly corrects offset, gain, and skew errors. Furthermore, background calibration algorithms continuously track Process, Voltage, and Temperature (PVT) variations, ensuring consistent performance over time. Also, equipped with an internal reference generator, streamlining the design process and minimizing the need for additional components, thereby saving time and resources.
12-bit 640Msps DAC Semiconductor IP cores stands as a pinnacle of high performance, featuring an advanced current source matrix outfitted with a quad-switching architecture. Each DAC core boasts an adaptive balanced driver and precision re-timing latches that orchestrate data flows with exceptional precision. The meticulous integration of calibration circuitry ensures not only remarkable static linearity but also dynamic linearity performance that surpasses industry standards.
As technology continues to evolve, 12bit 640Msps Dual Channel ADC and DAC IP Cores remains at the forefront of innovation. With compatibility tailored to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E applications, it paves the way for advanced wireless communication, enabling faster data rates, increased capacity, and enhanced coverage.
Availability: These IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo . Together, let's redefine the possibilities of connectivity, efficiency, and performance.
About T2M: T2MIP is the global semiconductor IP & SW technology provider focused on complex system-level IP Core (RF, Analog, Digital, SW) for the Wireless, Broadcast, Satellite, TV, & IOT Markets. Many licensing models are available for our Semiconductor IP Cores & SW, including source code technology transfer with unlimited usage.
For more information visit: www.t-2-m.com
