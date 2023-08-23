Rambus Safeguards Accelerated Computing with FPGA-targeted Security IP

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 23, 2023 -- Rambus Inc., a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced a full suite of Security IP solutions for the FPGA market with state-of-the-art cryptographic, side-channel, and Quantum Safe protections. Designed to meet the unique needs of FPGAs, the offering secures the broad range of devices from high-performance accelerators for generative AI, to low-power solutions for IoT devices. Rambus security IP protects FPGAs serving applications in the Data Center, AI/ML, Edge, IoT, Defense, and beyond.

“As customer demand for security continues to accelerate, Rambus is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art security IP for the broad range of applications increasingly enabled by FPGAs,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. “Our security IP solutions safeguard these FPGA devices now and in the future with Quantum Safe protection from PQC attacks.”

“In the increasingly distributed and accelerator-based computing architectures enabled by Intel FPGAs, it is mission critical to secure data and devices against today’s threats and those that arise with the advent of quantum computing,” said Premal Buch, vice president and general manager of Programmable Solutions at Intel. “We’re pleased to see Rambus offer security IP solutions tailored to FPGAs powering the growing landscape of accelerated computing.”

As part of the industry-leading portfolio, Rambus offers advanced FPGA targeted security IP products including root of trust, 800G MACsec, IPsec, classic and quantum safe public key encryption solutions. Leveraging pioneering work in differential power analysis (DPA) and fault injection attack (FIA) countermeasures, Rambus security IP delivers the highest levels of protection available against both cryptographic and side-channel attacks. With new Quantum Safe security IP products, Rambus futureproofs the protection of FPGAs for the coming Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) era.

For more information about Rambus Security IP, please visit www.rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.





