Esperanto Pivots to HPC and Generative AI
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (August 22, 2023)
AI chip startup Esperanto recently pivoted its focus from recommendation acceleration to large language models (LLMs) and high-performance computing (HPC), releasing a general-purpose software development kit and PCIe accelerator card for its ET-SoC-1 first generation RISC-V data center accelerator chip.
The company believes its chip is well-positioned to take advantage of the market for LLM inference today, Craig Cochran, a marketing executive at the Mountain View, Calif.-based company, told EE Times.
