Weebit Nano appoints Ms Naomi Simson as Non-Executive Director

August 24, 2023 -- Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) (Weebit Nano or Company), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, appoints Ms Naomi Simson to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 September 2023.

Ms Simson had a corporate career in marketing with Apple, IBM, Ansett and KPMG before founding RedBalloon, an online marketplace for experiences, in 2001. RedBalloon now sits within Big Red Group, which she co-founded in 2017. In addition to offering wholesale services, platforms and technology to experience operators, Big Red Group also houses consumer brands; Adrenaline, Experience Oz, Local Agent and EverythingNZ.

Naomi sits on a number of boards including Australian Payments Plus, Colonial First State, Big Red Group, University of Melbourne Economics and Business Faculty and Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Known as an entrepreneur and business leader, Ms Simson is also a best-selling author, podcaster and speaker. She has consistently been recognised for her corporate marketing expertise and leadership with awards including the National Telstra Business Women's Award for Innovation in 2008, a 2011 finalist in BRW's Entrepreneur of the Year, and being named Australia’s Top Business Blogger in 2020.

Dadi Perlmutter, Chairman of Weebit Nano, said: “We are thrilled to have Naomi join our board. Her significant go-to-market knowledge and leadership in corporate marketing will complement our board’s existing technical expertise and start-up and large tech company management experience. She will provide valuable insight as we ramp up our commercialisation phase.”

Naomi Simson, Non-Executive Director, said: “I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Weebit Nano. I’m drawn to the Company's relentless commitment to innovation and its reputation as a global leader in the nonvolatile memory space, and look forward to helping to accelerate Weebit Nano's next stage of customer growth."

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Limited is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, Weebit ReRAM can be integrated within existing flows and processes faster and easier than other emerging technologies, without requiring special equipment or large investments.

