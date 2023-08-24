2 Startups Tackle Counterfeits, Including TI Chips
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (August 23, 2023)
Startups Alitheon and Cybord are tackling the problem of counterfeit chips in the electronics supply chain.
Unsurprisingly, the counterfeit problem mushroomed during the chip shortage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “When the shortage suddenly appeared, companies were willing to accept processors, chips, boards and other products that had the serial numbers and the box stickers literally ‘Sharpied’ out,” Alitheon CEO Roei Ganzarski told EE Times. “They were willing to accept them because they needed to deliver product.”
