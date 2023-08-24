In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N5
GDDR Does Math, Big-Screen Explosions
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (August 23, 2023)
The “G” in GDDR stands for “graphics” (as in “graphics double data rate”), but today, the use cases for the high-performance memory boil down to math. It is the reason GDDR7, recently announced by Samsung Electronics, will find its way into high-performance computing (HPC), artificial-intelligence and automotive applications.
Graphics applications rely a great deal on matrix algebra, Jim Handy, principal analyst at Objective Analysis, said in an interview with EE Times. GDDR and GPUs are well-suited for matrix algebra. And because it is required for many AI workloads, GDDR DRAM has found itself supporting more than just graphics, he said.
