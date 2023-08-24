GDDR Does Math, Big-Screen Explosions

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (August 23, 2023)

The “G” in GDDR stands for “graphics” (as in “graphics double data rate”), but today, the use cases for the high-performance memory boil down to math. It is the reason GDDR7, recently announced by Samsung Electronics, will find its way into high-performance computing (HPC), artificial-intelligence and automotive applications.

Graphics applications rely a great deal on matrix algebra, Jim Handy, principal analyst at Objective Analysis, said in an interview with EE Times. GDDR and GPUs are well-suited for matrix algebra. And because it is required for many AI workloads, GDDR DRAM has found itself supporting more than just graphics, he said.

Click here to read more ...







