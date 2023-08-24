sureCore-Led CryoCMOS IP: Toward Scalable Quantum Computers

Saumitra Jagdale, EETimes Europe (August 23, 2023)

sureCore CEO Paul Wells foresees further migration of control electronics “into the cryostat,” i.e., close to the qubits.

Several components of quantum computers need to be at extremely low temperatures—near absolute zero—to produce viable results. This is because quantum bits, or qubits, need to be in a special state to exploit their superpositioning and entanglement properties. Heat can hinder the quantum state of qubits and cause errors in the implemented computations.

The current design of quantum computers, as technology today permits, implements a clear temperature demarcation: the cryogenic region (at extremely low temperatures) housing the qubits, the control electronics region at a temperature warmer than the latter and a room-temperature region containing classical data processing units and communication interfaces. Connecting these well-defined temperature regions requires special wiring and cables, which are often bulky. And with the quantum computing industry trailblazing toward scalability, the performance-limiting cabling is a significant challenge.

Conversely, the special cables only reduce, not eliminate, the disturbance caused by housing the control electronics nearby. There is a requirement to reduce noise caused by heat generation in the control electronics to get closer to meaningful quantum computers.

