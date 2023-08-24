Synopsys to add generative AI to design tools
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (August 21, 2023)
Synopsys is looking to add generative AI to its EDA tools to boost chip design productivity.
The company already uses a range of AI techniques in its tools from deep neural networks (DNNs) to recursive neural networks (RNNs). These are incorporated into the DSO.ai, VSI.ai and TSO.ai tools that have been used for well over 100 chip tapeouts.
Now the company is looking at the transformer network technologies used in generative AI (Gen-AI) to further enhance the tools says founder and retiring CEO Aart de Geus.
