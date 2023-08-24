PCIe 2.1 Controller with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support
AMD Acquires Mipsology to Deepen AI Inference Software Capabilities
By Vamsi Boppana, Senior Vice President of the AMD AI Group
August 24, 2023 -- I am pleased to share that today we welcome the talented team from Mipsology, a leader in AI software and long-standing AMD partner based in Palaiseau, France, to the AMD family.
Mipsology’s highly skilled software team has proven expertise in delivering AI software and solutions running on top of AMD adaptive computing silicon, and will join the AMD AI Group to help further accelerate our customer engagements and expand our AI software development capabilities. Specifically, the team will help develop our full AI software stack, expanding our open ecosystem of software tools, libraries and models to pave the way for streamlined deployment of AI models running on AMD hardware.
Founded in 2015, Mipsology develops leading AI inference, optimization solutions and tools tailored for AMD hardware. The company’s flagship Zebra AI software supports industry frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX Runtime and will help accelerate AMD solutions for AI workloads. The integration also supports the AMD Unified AI (UAI) Software Stack, which delivers a cohesive AI training and inference interface across edge, endpoint and cloud.
AI is our top strategic priority and a significant driver of incremental silicon demand over the coming decade. By welcoming the skilled Mipsology team to AMD, we will continue to strengthen our software capabilities to enable customers around the world to tap into the vast potential of pervasive AI.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CEVA Acquires Spatial Audio Business from VisiSonics to Expand its Application Software Portfolio for Embedded Systems targeting Hearables and other Consumer IoT Markets
- EdgeCortix Acquires Multiple Patents for Dynamic Neural Accelerator AI Processor Technology
- Ampere to Acquire OnSpecta to Accelerate AI Inference on Cloud-Native Applications
- Siemens acquires proFPGA product family from PRO DESIGN to expand industry-leading IC verification portfolio
- Xilinx Acquires Assets of Falcon Computing Solutions to Advance Software Programmability and Expand Developer Community
Breaking News
- PQSecure announces IPs for NIST recommended PQC algorithms under FIPS
- Synopsys Initiates $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- NIST to Standardize Encryption Algorithms That Can Resist Attack by Quantum Computers
- Huawei rumoured to be building secret fab stable
- sureCore-Led CryoCMOS IP: Toward Scalable Quantum Computers
Most Popular
- Arm Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- Dream Chip Technologies tapes out a 10-TOPS SoC in 22nm with a novel AI Accelerator and an Automotive Functional Safety Processor
- Milk-V Launches Milk-V Vega, the World's First RISC-V Open Source 10 Gigabit Ethernet Switch
- Esperanto Pivots to HPC and Generative AI
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Chips Revenue to Reach $53 Billion in 2023
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page