AMD Acquires Mipsology to Deepen AI Inference Software Capabilities

By Vamsi Boppana, Senior Vice President of the AMD AI Group

August 24, 2023 -- I am pleased to share that today we welcome the talented team from Mipsology, a leader in AI software and long-standing AMD partner based in Palaiseau, France, to the AMD family.

Mipsology’s highly skilled software team has proven expertise in delivering AI software and solutions running on top of AMD adaptive computing silicon, and will join the AMD AI Group to help further accelerate our customer engagements and expand our AI software development capabilities. Specifically, the team will help develop our full AI software stack, expanding our open ecosystem of software tools, libraries and models to pave the way for streamlined deployment of AI models running on AMD hardware.

Founded in 2015, Mipsology develops leading AI inference, optimization solutions and tools tailored for AMD hardware. The company’s flagship Zebra AI software supports industry frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX Runtime and will help accelerate AMD solutions for AI workloads. The integration also supports the AMD Unified AI (UAI) Software Stack, which delivers a cohesive AI training and inference interface across edge, endpoint and cloud.

AI is our top strategic priority and a significant driver of incremental silicon demand over the coming decade. By welcoming the skilled Mipsology team to AMD, we will continue to strengthen our software capabilities to enable customers around the world to tap into the vast potential of pervasive AI.





