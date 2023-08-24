Huawei rumoured to be building secret fab stable
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (August 24, 2023)
Huawei is alleged to be building up a fab stable in China to try and evade US restrictions on tools and technology
The company has acquired two existing fabs and is currently building “at least three others,” the SIA has told Bloomberg.
