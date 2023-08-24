PQSecure announces IPs for NIST recommended PQC algorithms under FIPS
August 24, 2023 – BOCA RATON, FL -- PQSecure has successfully developed highly efficient hardware and software IPs for NIST recommended PQC algorithms under FIPS:
- FIPS-203: Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism Standard (CRYSTALS-Kyber)
- FIPS-204: Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Standard (CRYSTALS-Dilithium)
- FIPS 205: Stateless Hash-Based Digital Signature Standard (SPHINCS+)
These algorithms are all considered to be secure against attack by a quantum computer, and they are expected to be interoperable with existing communications protocols and networks. PQSecure is a quantum-safe security solutions company that specializes in the area of quantum-safe cryptographic solutions with a focus on low resource devices. PQSecure has already developed hardware and software IPs for all these three algorithms for all three security and performance levels. For instance, PQSecure™-CRYSTALS is a set of hardware IP cores designed for various target applications of digital signatures and key encapsulation based on Dilithium and Kyber algorithms. PQSecure™-CRYSTALS supports parameters for all three FIPS recommended security levels with countermeasures (optional) against various side-channel and known fault attacks. PQSecure™-CRYSTALS has several variations that operate at different levels of performance and security levels. The lowest area (tiny) design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000T, the compact design is designated PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000C, the balanced-performance design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000B, and the highest-performance design is PQSecure™-CRYSTALS-1000H.
For more information about Our IPs please contact us.
|
Search Silicon IP
PQSecure Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- Jetstream Algorithms become NIST Certified and are now FIPS 140-2 Ready
- NIST to Standardize Encryption Algorithms That Can Resist Attack by Quantum Computers
- NIST Selects "Lightweight Cryptography" Algorithms to Protect Small Devices
- Elliptic Semiconductor Algorithms NIST Certified to FIPS140-2
- SilTerra Leverages Silvaco's Library Characterization and Optimization Tools to Boost Efficiency in the Development of its Foundry Standard Cell IPs
Breaking News
- PQSecure announces IPs for NIST recommended PQC algorithms under FIPS
- Synopsys Initiates $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- NIST to Standardize Encryption Algorithms That Can Resist Attack by Quantum Computers
- Huawei rumoured to be building secret fab stable
- sureCore-Led CryoCMOS IP: Toward Scalable Quantum Computers
Most Popular
- Arm Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
- Dream Chip Technologies tapes out a 10-TOPS SoC in 22nm with a novel AI Accelerator and an Automotive Functional Safety Processor
- Milk-V Launches Milk-V Vega, the World's First RISC-V Open Source 10 Gigabit Ethernet Switch
- Esperanto Pivots to HPC and Generative AI
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Chips Revenue to Reach $53 Billion in 2023
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page