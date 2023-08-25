Arm IPO Faces Serious Difficulties, Observers Say

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (August 24, 2023)

SoftBank’s initial public offering (IPO) for Arm on the Nasdaq stock exchange, planned for as early as next month, faces major challenges because the British chip designer is overvalued and growth prospects are dim, analysts and a person close to the company told EE Times.

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank aimed for the IPO after an attempt to sell Arm for $40 billion to Nvidia last year failed because U.S. and European regulators cited antitrust concerns. SoftBank aims to sell a 10% stake in Arm in the IPO, for as much as $70 billion, according to Reuters. That would make it one of the world’s largest IPOs this year while allowing SoftBank to keep a controlling stake in Arm.

