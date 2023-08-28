PCIe 3.0, 2.1, 1.1 Controller supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode Configurations, with AMBA AXI User Interface
Eliyan Supports Latest Version of UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard, Continues to Drive Performance and Bandwidth Capabilities to 40Gbps and Beyond to Help Meet the Needs of the Multi-die Era
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – August 24, 2023 – Eliyan Corporation, an innovator in the field of efficient chiplet interconnect, announced its support for and compatibility with the new UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) 1.1 specification. The company has been involved with the industry-wide initiative to develop a framework for a more open and interoperable chiplet ecosystem, contributing its expertise and working to deliver the performance and bandwidth required to meet the needs of multi-die architectures.
Eliyan’s recently demonstrated the first working silicon of its NuLink PHY, implemented in a 5nm standard foundry process, requiring no advanced packaging techniques such as silicon interposers. The chip, which is compliant with existing UCIe specifications and is capable of going beyond the scope of the current specification, operates at 40Gbps/bump delivering over 2.2Tbps/mm of beachfront bandwidth at 130um pitch on standard organic packaging while meeting aggressive power and area targets. The highly area efficient NuLink™ PHY is bump limited and can deliver up to 3Tbps/mm once implemented on available standard packaging technologies at finer bump pitches, leveraging its innovative interference cancellation techniques.
|Ad
| 2-16Gbps Multi-Protocol IO Supporting BOW, OHBI and UCIe
UniPHY™ IoT IP: Ultra Low Power and Smallest PHY area for low cost Chiplets
16G UCIe Advanced PHY for TSMC 3nm
UCIe PHY IP for TSMC N3
“The UCIe effort is a true ecosystem-based approach, and we welcome all support and input that helps move our mission forward. We appreciate Eliyan’s contributions to the evolution of the standard,” said Bob Brennan, Vice President of Customer Solutions Engineering at Intel.
“Eliyan is proud to be contributing and sharing our expertise in high-speed and power-efficient interconnect to the further evolution of the UCIe standard. The Consortium has put together an effective framework that will advance us further toward the goal of an open chiplet ecosystem and Version 1.1 of the spec includes many critical updates to enable that. As a provider of a fully UCIe compatible solution that has the flexibility to achieve even higher speeds and lower power, Eliyan looks forward to supporting and contributing to this die-to-die protocol,” said Patrick Soheili, co-founder, director and vice president of strategy and business at Eliyan.
About UCIe™ Consortium
Eliyan’s recently demonstrated the first working silicon of its NuLink PHY, implemented in a 5nm standard foundry process, requiring no advanced packaging techniques such as silicon interposers. The chip, which is compliant with existing UCIe specifications and is capable of going beyond the scope of the current specification, operates at 40Gbps/bump delivering over 2.2Tbps/mm of beachfront bandwidth at 130um pitch on standard organic packaging while meeting aggressive power and area targets. The highly area efficient NuLink™ PHY is bump limited and can deliver up to 3Tbps/mm once implemented on available standard packaging technologies at finer bump pitches, leveraging its innovative interference cancellation techniques.
About Eliyan
Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications, from desktop to datacenter. It has developed a breakthrough method to enable the industry’s highest performing interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using standard packaging substrates, enabling increased sustainability through reduction in costs, manufacturing waste and power consumption. The company’s Bunch of Wires (BoW) technique, invented by founder Ramin Farjadrad and proven to increase performance by 2x and reduce power in half in advanced process technologies, provides a more efficient approach to developing chiplet-based architectures – which are the pathway to the continued scaling of Moore’s Law. More information can be found here. www.eliyan.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Achieves First Silicon in Record Time with Implementation in TSMC 5nm Process, Confirms Most Efficient Chiplet Interconnect Solution in the Multi-Die Era
- Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Joins UCIe and JEDEC Industry Standardization Organizations, Expands Veteran Leadership Team to Accelerate Adoption of Breakthrough Die-to-Die Interconnect Solution
- Eliyan eliminates silicon interposer to advance D2D chiplet connect for HPC
- Eliyan Closes $40M Series A Funding Round and Unveils Industry's Highest Performance Chiplet Interconnect Technologies
- Avery Continues to Drive CXL Adoption with New Virtual Platform Features in Support of Version 3.0
Breaking News
- QuickLogic and YorChip Partner to Develop Low-Power, Low-Cost UCIe FPGA Chiplets
- M31's EPS Soared 24.7% in H1, showing sequential growth
- Racyics becomes Arm Approved Design Partner
- oneNav's Patented pureL5 GNSS Solution Proven in Silicon
- Eliyan Supports Latest Version of UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard, Continues to Drive Performance and Bandwidth Capabilities to 40Gbps and Beyond to Help Meet the Needs of the Multi-die Era
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page