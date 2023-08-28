oneNav's Patented pureL5 GNSS Solution Proven in Silicon
Single chip ASIC performs the world’s first live location fixes using only L5-band signals
Sunnyvale, California, 4 August 2023 -- oneNav, developer of the only commercial GNSS receiver to use signals solely in the L5 band, announced a customer chip is successfully producing location information in continuous tracking mode with live L5-band signals from GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou. oneNav further proudly announced that the USPTO has granted the company U.S. Patent 11,686,855, “Modernized Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receivers and Commercially Viable Consumer Grade GNSS Receiver.”
Steve Poizner, oneNav’s co-Founder and CEO noted, “when we began oneNav four years ago, no one thought direct acquisition of L5-band signals even was possible. Now we’re demonstrating it on a customer’s chip! The grant of our first patent confirms the uniqueness of our intellectual property and further supports our hypothesis that single-frequency L5 is the next generation of GNSS receivers.”
About oneNav
oneNav is pioneering high performance, low power positioning for location-dependent mobile services. The oneNav team comprises top GNSS experts from Qualcomm, Apple, Intel, SnapTrack, SiRF, Trimble and eRide with decades of GNSS and mobile industry experience. The team has expertise in GNSS system architecture, multipath mitigation, signal processing, ASIC design and AI/machine learning, and collectively has filed over 300 career GNSS patents. To learn more, please visit www.onenav.ai.
