BrainChip and Tata Elxsi Partner to Provide Intelligent, Ultralow-Power Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – August 28, 2023 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, welcomes leading design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi as a partner to its Essential AI ecosystem.

With more than 10,000 employees and multiple locations worldwide, Tata Elxsi is a global leader in providing design and technology services across a multitude of industries and markets. The company helps some of the largest corporations in the world reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies through next-generation AI solutions.

Tata Elxsi’s partnership with BrainChip will be driving Akida™ technology into medical devices and industrial applications by leveraging BrainChip’s first-to-market, fully digital, neuromorphic technology to provide intelligent, low-power solutions to these demanding target markets.

Akida’s fully customizable, scalable, event-based AI neural processor architecture and its small footprint boosts the efficiency of various applications by orders of magnitude. Greater AI performance at the edge, independent from the cloud, unlocks the growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market that is expected to be more than a trillion dollars by 2030.

“The combination of our user-centric design expertise with leading-edge technologies is key to helping enterprises reimagine their products and services to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and deliver new services to their customers,” said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD at Tata Elxsi. “This cannot be possible without our global ecosystem of partners. By partnering with BrainChip and implementing Akida technology into medical and industrial solutions, we are able to deliver innovative solutions at a faster time to market than otherwise possible.”

“BrainChip is very aligned with Tata Elxsi’s mission to innovate with leading edge technology and deliver compelling new products and services that improve customer experience and outcomes,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “Our partnership with Tata Elxsi leverages Akida technology to transform applications and results in markets such as healthcare and industrial automation. We look forward to working with them to create new opportunities and drive growth.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





