Cutting-edge 18-bit 100dB Stereo Audio ADC IP Core proven in 28nm Silicon, Offering Unmatched Audio Signal Processing Capabilities is available for immediate Licensing into Audio Chipsets, Digital Cameras, and Automotive Applications
August 29, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider, a trailblazer in cutting-edge semiconductor solutions, proudly introduces the latest groundbreaking product, the 18-bit Stereo ADC IP Core designed to revolutionize audio signal processing. This advanced ADC IP core redefines audio quality and precision for a wide range of applications.
Uncompromised Audio Fidelity and Precision: The device boasts an 18-bit resolution, enabling it to capture audio nuances with remarkable accuracy. With a dynamic range of 100dB and an impressive THD + Noise level of -85dB, the ADC guarantees unparalleled audio clarity even in the most demanding environments.
Seamless Integration with Existing Systems: Equipped with an I2S digital audio interface, the ADC IP ensures smooth communication with digital audio processors. It operates flawlessly across a temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, offering reliability in diverse conditions.
Efficiency and Power Management: Its power-down mode further conserves energy when not in active use, making it an ideal choice for battery-operated devices. The 1.8V/0.9V analog/digital power supply contributes to its energy-efficient profile.
Precision Engineering for Unmatched Performance: A standout feature of the 18-bit Stereo ADC IP core is its ultra-low area footprint, making it an excellent fit for designs with stringent space constraints. The device exhibits a ratio of fold-back noise to baseband noise of less than 0.2dB, ensuring that the audio remains pristine even during complex signal processing.
Impeccable Audio Filtering and Signal Control: The ADC IP introduces a new era of audio filtering with linear phase digital filtering and zero phase error between channels. This innovative approach guarantees minimal distortion and phase inconsistencies across stereo channels. With a DC attenuation capability of up to -120dB, the ADC IP empowers audio engineers to achieve precise control over the audio signal.
The 18-bit Stereo Audio ADC IP core exemplifies this dedication by delivering unmatched audio quality, efficiency, and precision. With its exceptional features and state-of-the-art engineering, this ADC is set to become an indispensable tool for audio processing across industries.
For further information on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing please drop a request/ MailTo
About T2M: T2M IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/
