QuickLogic Unveils Customizable eFPGA IP on GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced a GlobalFoundries® 12nm LP eFPGA Core, created by QuickLogic's state-of-the-art Australis™ IP Generator tool. This solution enables ASIC/SoC developers enhanced design flexibility, rapid innovation and options for custom eFPGA versions in as little as days.
The new GF® 12nm eFPGA solution is ideal for a wide range of applications, including:
- 5G infrastructure
- Automotive electronics
- Aerospace and Defense
- AI/ML Acceleration
- Internet of Things (IoT) devices
QuickLogic has already demonstrated its capabilities with first-of-their-kind eFPGA IPs tailored for:
- GlobalFoundries 65nm, 40nm, and 22FDX
- TSMC 65nm, 40nm, 22nm, and 16nm
- Samsung 28nm FD-SOI
- UMC 22nm
- SkyWater Technologies 130nm
With the introduction of the GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core, QuickLogic continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of programmable logic, enabling engineers to create innovative solutions at an unprecedented speed.
"The Australis IP Generator is a game-changer for engineers who need to quickly and easily customize eFPGAs for their SoC designs," said Mao Wang, senior director of product marketing. "With the Australis IP Generator, engineers can create custom SoC designs in weeks, not months, giving them a competitive edge in the market."
Availability
The GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core, powered by QuickLogic's Australis IP Generator, is now available for purchase. Visit our website at https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip2 for more information.
If you have any questions or are interested in learning more, email us at info@quicklogic.com
QuickLogic at GlobalFoundries Summit – August 28 and 29
QuickLogic will exhibit at the GlobalFoundries' annual Technology Summit in San Jose, CA, on August 28th and 29th, 2023. The event highlights QuickLogic's role in driving innovation through efficient power deployment, seamless connectivity, and enhanced intelligence. Please visit us to learn more about the GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core and how it can be used to create innovative solutions for a variety of applications.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
QuickLogic Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Evaluation Boards Now Available for Flex Logix EFLX4K eFPGA on GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Most Advanced FinFET Platform
- Menta Unveils eFPGA Creator, Industry's First Development Suite to Create Customizable Programmable Logic Architecture
- Menta Introduces the Industry's First eFPGA Soft IP at the Design Automation Conference
- Flex Logix And The Air Force Research Laboratory Sign A Broad License To Use EFLX Embedded FPGA IP In GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 12LP And 12LP+ Processes
- Flex Logix and DARPA Expand Partnership with the Addition of Silicon Proven EFLX eFPGA in 12 and 16 nm Process Technologies for DARPA's Toolbox Initiative
Breaking News
- Flexibility, durability and trust - RISC-V conquers the processor market
- GlobalFoundries Announces 9SW RFSOI Technology for Next-Generation Mobile and 5G Applications
- GlobalFoundries Enhances Technology Platforms to Enable Critical Applications for Next Generation Electric and Autonomous Vehicles
- QuickLogic Unveils Customizable eFPGA IP on GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
- BrainChip and Tata Elxsi Partner to Provide Intelligent, Ultralow-Power Solutions
Most Popular
- Arm IPO Faces Serious Difficulties, Observers Say
- GOWIN Semiconductor & Andes Technology Corp. Announce The First Ever RISC-V CPU and Subsystem Embedded 22nm SoC FPGA
- BrainChip Receives First Shipment of AKD1500 Chips in Silicon from Technology Partner GlobalFoundries
- Nuclei, the World's First RISC-V CPU IP Vendor, Accomplishes ISO 26262 ASIL-D Product Certificate
- Driving the Custom Silicon Revolution with Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page