QuickLogic Unveils Customizable eFPGA IP on GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced a GlobalFoundries® 12nm LP eFPGA Core, created by QuickLogic's state-of-the-art Australis™ IP Generator tool. This solution enables ASIC/SoC developers enhanced design flexibility, rapid innovation and options for custom eFPGA versions in as little as days.

The new GF® 12nm eFPGA solution is ideal for a wide range of applications, including:

5G infrastructure

Automotive electronics

Aerospace and Defense

AI/ML Acceleration

Internet of Things (IoT) devices

QuickLogic has already demonstrated its capabilities with first-of-their-kind eFPGA IPs tailored for:

GlobalFoundries 65nm, 40nm, and 22FDX

TSMC 65nm, 40nm, 22nm, and 16nm

Samsung 28nm FD-SOI

UMC 22nm

SkyWater Technologies 130nm

With the introduction of the GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core, QuickLogic continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of programmable logic, enabling engineers to create innovative solutions at an unprecedented speed.

"The Australis IP Generator is a game-changer for engineers who need to quickly and easily customize eFPGAs for their SoC designs," said Mao Wang, senior director of product marketing. "With the Australis IP Generator, engineers can create custom SoC designs in weeks, not months, giving them a competitive edge in the market."

Availability

The GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core, powered by QuickLogic's Australis IP Generator, is now available for purchase. Visit our website at https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip2 for more information.

If you have any questions or are interested in learning more, email us at info@quicklogic.com

QuickLogic at GlobalFoundries Summit – August 28 and 29

QuickLogic will exhibit at the GlobalFoundries' annual Technology Summit in San Jose, CA, on August 28th and 29th, 2023. The event highlights QuickLogic's role in driving innovation through efficient power deployment, seamless connectivity, and enhanced intelligence. Please visit us to learn more about the GF 12nm LP eFPGA Core and how it can be used to create innovative solutions for a variety of applications.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.





