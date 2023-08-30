GlobalFoundries Enhances Technology Platforms to Enable Critical Applications for Next Generation Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

New solutions support demand for improved power performance and efficiency, safety and connectivity

SAN JOSE, C.A. August 29, 2023 – At its annual Technology Summit beginning today, GlobalFoundries (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS), announced advancements for two of its technology platforms that will support the growing demand for the technologies needed for autonomous, connected and electrified vehicles.

The 40ESF3 AutoPro175 technology will be part of GF’s existing AutoPro™ platform, which provides GF’s automotive customers a broad set of technology solutions and manufacturing services that minimize certification efforts and speed time-to-market. With a junction temperature of 175°C, this technology is suited to manage the critical functions of a vehicle under temperature extremes.

“By leveraging this 40nm technology on GF’s AutoPro platform, Bosch will continue to build cutting-edge solutions that address the growing needs of the automotive industry for software-defined vehicles that rely on complex electronics systems that are controllable and reliable,” said Jens Fabrowsky, Executive Vice President Automotive Electronics at Robert Bosch GmbH.

In addition, GF is advancing its portfolio of power management solutions with its 130BCDLite Gen2 ATV125, part of GF’s BCD/BCDLite® platforms. The technology will enable multiple automotive applications, allowing for die shrink and higher conversion efficiency for products requiring up to 40V, while also meeting the rigorous Auto Grade 1 qualification—a standard indicating the component’s reliability in extreme automotive temperatures. Over 30 customers are currently engaged on the 130BCD/BCDLite platforms, enabling them to efficiently develop products with cost-effective integration of diverse functionality with power devices across a wide range of voltages.

“As a highly innovative company, Inova Semiconductors is expecting the same from its suppliers as we continue to provide to our global automotive customers reliable, high-quality chips enabling easier, faster, and more reliable communication inside the vehicle. We are pleased to collaborate with GlobalFoundries on new technologies that meet and exceed the demands of the industry,” said Robert Kraus, CEO at Inova Semiconductors.

As vehicles transition from mechanical to electronic systems, the number of semiconductor chips they house has soared. A typical car uses approximately 1000 chips, with some electric vehicles boasting over 3,000. As consumer demand grows, this number will only increase.

“The shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to autonomous, connected, and electrified (ACE) requires vehicle re-architecture. GF is perfectly positioned for this shift, and our recent technology advances support increased safety, enhanced user experience, and sustainability through vehicle electrification,” GF Chief Business Unit Officer Mike Hogan said.

Both technologies are planned to be fully qualified and released into production by September 2023, and will help ensure technology readiness, operational excellence, and a robust automotive-ready quality system to continually improve quality and reliability throughout the product life cycle.

