Nextera-Adeas ST 2110 IP cores are now available on Intel FPGAs

August 31, 2023 -- We are proud to announce that our industry-leading ST 2110/ST 2059/IPMX FPGA IP cores and NMOS control software are now available on Intel FPGAs!

The Nextera-Adeas solution provides everything needed to help OEM’s IP-Enable their new or existing products quickly and easily. Our end-to-end reference designs for the Intel Agilex® 7 FPGA I-Series Transceiver-SoC Development Kit enable turn-key development, with a 25G version available now and a 100G version planned for Q4 2023. Design services are also available to accelerate time to market.





