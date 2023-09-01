Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of David Reeder to Board of Directors
Accomplished executive brings depth of experience in semiconductor operations and financial governance
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 1 September 2023 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the World’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Reeder as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Following his appointment, David Reeder will become a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee.
David has served in senior finance and operational roles in global high technology companies including: GlobalFoundries, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Cisco and Lexmark. In October of 2021, as CFO of GlobalFoundries, he led the largest ever semiconductor IPO ($26B market cap IPO). Prior to GlobalFoundries, David served as CFO and CEO of Lexmark and as CEO of Tower Hill Insurance Group, a $1B revenue private equity company. He also served on the audit committee of Milacron and on the transaction committee during the Milacron merger with Hillenbrand.
He has extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, supply chain management, engineering, manufacturing, IT systems, investor relations and risk management. Additionally, he has demonstrable CFO and CEO experience at both privately and publicly held companies.
David Reeder said: “I am very excited to be joining the Board at Alphawave Semi, to bring my extensive experience in semiconductors to this emerging leader in the semiconductor space. Having taken GlobalFoundries public recently, I understand the unique challenges of being a newly public company in semiconductors and I look forward to serving the shareholders of Alphawave Semi as a Non-Executive Director.”
John Lofton Holt, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Alphawave Semi said: “The Board and management team at Alphawave Semi are pleased to welcome such an experienced executive to our Board of Directors. David will bring vast operational experience in semiconductors as well as additional governance around finance operations. He will be joining the Audit Committee effective immediately and will also be joining the Nomination Committee to assist in the search for our new CFO.”
About Alphawave Semi
Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- MosChip Announces the appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani to the Board of Directors
- Arm Announces Appointment of Paul E. Jacobs and Rosemary Schooler to its Board of Directors
- Silvaco Announces Appointment of Five Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors
- MosChip Announces Appointment of Rajeev Krishnamoorthy to its Board of Directors
- Silvaco Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Ernest E. Maddock to Board of Directors
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of David Reeder to Board of Directors
- Microchip's PolarFire® FPGA's Single-Chip Crypto Design Flow "Successfully Reviewed" By the United Kingdom Government's National Cyber Security Centre
- Nextera-Adeas ST 2110 IP cores are now available on Intel FPGAs
- Allegro DVT Fosters Adoption of MPEG-5 LCEVC Video Codec, Releases a Full Range of LCEVC Products
- Cadence Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate Neoverse V2 Data Center Design Success with Cadence AI-driven Flows
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries Announces 9SW RFSOI Technology for Next-Generation Mobile and 5G Applications
- GOWIN Semiconductor & Andes Technology Corp. Announce The First Ever RISC-V CPU and Subsystem Embedded 22nm SoC FPGA
- Cadence Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate Neoverse V2 Data Center Design Success with Cadence AI-driven Flows
- Flexibility, durability and trust - RISC-V conquers the processor market
- QuickLogic Unveils Customizable eFPGA IP on GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page