OPENEDGES Highlights Advanced Memory Subsystem IPs at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit 2023

Seoul, South Korea, September 4th, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a leading silicon IP provider, is proud to announce its participation in the forthcoming AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit. The event will take place on September 12th to 14th in Santa Clara Marriott. The event will serve as a platform for OPENEDGES to showcase its industry-leading DDR memory controller, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs.

As a leading player in the system semiconductor ecosystem, OPENEDGES has established itself as a trusted partner for foundries, fabless and system houses seeking high-performance and power-efficient solutions. OPENEDGES’ comprehensive IP portfolio is tailored to meet the evolving demands of diverse applications, including AI/ML, automotive, servers, data centers, etc. The IP offerings comply with the latest JEDEC standards, encompassing LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, DDR5/4/3, HBM3, and GDDR6.

“At OPENEDGES, we are constantly pushing the envelope of innovation to support our clients in their journey to develop revolutionary AI SoC chips,” said Gilligan Choe, EVP of OPENEDGES Technology. “Our memory subsystem IPs have enabled the development of some of the world’s most advanced AI solutions. We are thrilled to participate in the AI Hardware & AI Edge Summit and demonstrate our commitment to excellence in the semiconductor industry”.

During the event, OPENEDGES will highlight its latest innovations in memory subsystem IPs, emphasizing enhanced performance, bandwidth, capacity, and overall system efficiency. The company’s IPs have a proven track record of elevating system performance and addressing the escalating demand for AI and machine learning applications.

OPENEDGES cordially invites all summit attendees to visit booth 18 and explore the comprehensive range of memory subsystem IPs. The team of experts from OPENEDGES will be available for discussions, technical consultations, and to showcase the company’s commitment to driving AI advancements. Contact us at this link to set up a meeting: https://www.openedges.com/contact.

Alongside its presence at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit, OPENEDGES will also be participating in the D&R IP SoC China event on September 6th, hosted at the Evergreen Laurel Hotel in Shanghai, organized by Design & Reuse, to explore opportunities within the Chinese market.

Gilligan Choe, EVP of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

About AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit

The combined AI Hardware & Edge Ai Summit now comprehensively covers the design and deployment of ML hardware and software infrastructure across the cloud-edge continuum. With the cost of AI compute reaching an all-time high, it’s time to take ML infrastructure and full-stack optimization seriously. You can expect to hear how hyperscalers are driving down the cost of foundation model deployment, and how they are addressing potential shortages in AI compute. The event will feature VP-level technical execs representing each of the US hyperscalers. For an ML Systems conference, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Register your place here: https://aihwedgesummit.com/events/aihwedgesummit/register

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver the increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.





