Cybertek Solution Wins Multiple Contracts in Asia
Taiwan, September 5, 2023 - Cybertek Solution, a leading provider of Multimedia IPs and Security IPs, announced today that it has won multiple Display Stream Compression (DSC) contracts for 4K TV at FPGA and ASIC implementations in Asia.
Cybertek Solution specializes in Display Stream Compression (DSC), Display Compression-M (VDC-M), Reed-Solomon, AES, RSA, SM3, SM4, SHA-256 and SHA-3. It provides flexible licensing for Verilog and VHDL. It utilizes an Electronic System Level (ESL) solution to efficiently design the IPs, addressing a wide range of design requirements based on end customers' requests. The core technology of its ESL solution is the high-level synthesis tool, "CyberWorkBench" (CWB) from NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701). CWB is an integrated environment for ASIC/FPGA design including a high-level synthesis tool, as well as dynamic and static verification capabilities that shorten the design period by automatically converting the Large Scale Integrated Circuit (LSI) functions written in C language into circuits that satisfy both the circuit size (area) and performance needs for carrying out a design.
The Cybertek design team promptly accommodates changes based on various customer specifications and incorporates feature enhancements. Its solutions demonstrate a remarkable degree of portability, spanning across a diverse range of FPGA models and ASIC processes. This versatility not only facilitates smoother implementation but also supports end customers in leveraging the technology across multiple platforms with optimal efficiency.
All the IPs undergo various optimizations. This extensive fine-tuning process aims to strike the perfect balance among various critical factors such as performance, gate count size, and power consumption.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For CyberWorkBench, please visit at https://www.nec.com/en/global/prod/cwb/index.html.
About Cybertek Solution
Cybertek Solutions Inc. is a prominent provider of Multimedia IPs and Security IPs, specializing in technologies such as Display Stream Compression (DSC), Display Compression-M (VDC-M), Reed-Solomon, AES, RSA, SM3, SM4, SHA-256, and SHA-3.
Established in 2018, Cybertek is headquartered in Taiwan. To enhance customer service, it has established sales offices in China. For more information, please visit at http://cybertek-solution.com/.
