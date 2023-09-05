GUC Monthly Sales Report - Aug 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan --Sep 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2023 were NT2,272 million, increased 2.7% month-over-month and increased 12.8% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through Aug 2023 totaled NT$17,601 million, increased 27.1% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Aug
|2,272,257
|2,014,285
|2.7%
|12.8%
|Year to Date
|17,600,949
|13,849,265
|N/A
|27.1%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC Aug 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,366,010
|60
|NRE
|896,880
|39
|Others
|9,367
|1
|Total
|2,272,257
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
