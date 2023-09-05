Agile Analog joins TSMC Open Innovation Platform IP Alliance Program

Leading analog IP innovator brings configurable, multi-node analog IP portfolio to TSMC design ecosystem.

Cambridge. UK. -- September 5, 2023 -- Agile Analog, the customizable analog IP company, has become a member of the TSMC IP Alliance Program, a key component of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP). The complete range of Agile Analog’s innovative analog IP is now available to TSMC customers, covering data conversion, power management, security, IC monitoring, and always-on-domains.

The TSMC IP Alliance includes major IP companies from across the world and provides the semiconductor industry’s most comprehensive catalog of silicon-verified and production-proven IP solutions for the TSMC technologies. As the industry’s most comprehensive and vibrant design ecosystem, the TSMC OIP ensures the optimal design experience, easiest design reuse and fastest integration to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design.

Chris Morrison, Director of Product Marketing at Agile Analog comments: “We are delighted to be joining such an elite group of global IP companies in the TSMC IP Alliance. In recent years we have delivered IPs on a variety of TSMC processes for customers. As part of the OIP ecosystem, we can now access the PDKs and bring our entire analog IP portfolio to TSMC process technologies - from high power BCD nodes to standard planar nodes, and the latest advanced process technologies.”

Chris continues: “It’s exciting that our products are being used for novel applications across a wide-range of sectors, including; automotive, AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), and IoT. Demand for data conversion and power management solutions is extremely high at the moment, so we expect our ADC, DAC, and LDO products in particular will help to drive semiconductor innovation.”

Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog, concludes: “We are delighted to be collaborating closely with TSMC. Our OIP membership enables us to better serve our growing array of global customers, especially those in the areas of AI and HPC working on the most advanced nodes.”

“TSMC values design ecosystem partners and continues working with them to enable next-generation designs with the full spectrum of best-in-class solutions benefiting from TSMC’s industry leading technologies,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Together with IP partners like Agile Analog, we’re able to help our mutual customers overcome design complexity and introduce new electronic innovations into the market more quickly.”

Agile Analog™ Company Profile:

Agile Analog is transforming the world of analog IP with Composa™, its innovative, configurable, multi-process analog IP technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a growing number of partners and customers across the globe, Agile Analog has developed a unique way to automatically generate analog IP that meet the customer's exact specifications on almost any process from any foundry. The company provides a wide and ever expanding selection of analog IP and subsystems for power management, data conversion, IC health and monitoring, security and always-on domains. Agile Analog's novel approach utilizes tried and tested analog circuits within its Composa library to create customized and verified analog IP solutions. This reduces the time to market and increases quality, helping to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design.






