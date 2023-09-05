Intel Foundry Services and Tower Semiconductor Announce New US Foundry Agreement

Intel’s advanced 300mm manufacturing facility in New Mexico to provide new capacity corridor for Tower, helping fuel future growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Sept. 5, 2023 – Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq: TSEM), a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions, today announced an agreement where Intel will provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to help Tower serve its customers globally. Under the agreement, Tower will utilize Intel’s advanced manufacturing facility in New Mexico. Tower will invest up to $300 million to acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets to be installed in the New Mexico facility, providing a new capacity corridor of over 600,000 photo layers per month for Tower’s future growth, enabling capacity to support forecasted customer demand for 300mm advanced analog processing.

This agreement demonstrates the commitment from both Intel and Tower to expand their respective foundry footprints with unparalleled solutions and scaled capabilities. Intel will manufacture Tower’s highly differentiated 65-nanometer power management BCD (bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) flows, among other flows at Intel’s Fab 11X in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Stuart Pann, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services, said, “We launched Intel Foundry Services with a long-term view of delivering the world’s first open system foundry that brings together a secure, sustainable, and resilient supply chain with the best of Intel and our ecosystem. We’re thrilled that Tower sees the unique value we provide and chose us to open their 300mm U.S. capacity corridor.”

Tower CEO Russell Ellwanger said, “We are excited to continue working with Intel. As we look to the future, our primary focus is to expand our customer partnerships through high-scale manufacturing of leading-edge technology solutions. This collaboration with Intel allows us to fulfill our customers’ demand roadmaps, with a particular focus on advanced power management and radio frequency silicon on insulator (RF SOI) solutions, with full process flow qualification planned in 2024. We see this as a first step towards multiple unique synergistic solutions with Intel.”

This agreement shows how IFS enables access to corridors of manufacturing capacity across Intel’s global factory network, including in the U.S., Europe, Israel and Asia. In addition to existing investments in Oregon and planned investments in Ohio, Intel has been investing and innovating in the Southwest region of the U.S. for more than 40 years, with sites in Arizona and New Mexico. Intel previously announced a $3.5 billion investment to expand operations in New Mexico and equip its Rio Rancho campus, one of its innovation hubs, for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging.

For Tower, this is the next step in its path to increased scale, serving an expanding customer base in 300mm technologies led by strong market adoption of its industry-leading 65nm BCD power and RF SOI technologies. Specifically, Tower’s 65nm BCD technology offers customers improved power efficiency, die-size and die cost through its best-in-class Rdson figure of merit. Similarly, Tower’s 65nm RF SOI technology helps its customers reduce handset battery consumption while improving wireless connections through its best-in-class RonCoff figure of merit. The increased scale resulting from this agreement will enable Tower not only to serve larger opportunities with existing technologies but also enhance partnerships with industry-leading customers that will help forge strong next-generation technology roadmaps.

IFS is a critical pillar of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, and today’s announcement represents another step forward in Intel’s multiyear transformation to regain and strengthen technology leadership, manufacturing scale and long-term growth. IFS has made significant strides over the past year as demonstrated by its more than 300% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter of 2023. This momentum is further illustrated by Intel’s recent agreement with Synopsys to develop a portfolio of intellectual property on Intel 3 and Intel 18A process nodes. Intel was also awarded the U.S. Department of Defense’s Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial (RAMP-C) program, with five RAMP-C customers in design engagement on Intel 18A.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two facilities in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy with ST. For more information, , please visit: www.towersemi.com.





