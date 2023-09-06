UMC Reports Sales for August 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2023.
Revenues for August 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
18,952,011
|
25,346,076
|
-6,394,065
|
-25.23%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
148,521,784
|
185,650,721
|
-37,128,937
|
-20.00%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
