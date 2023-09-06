UMC Reports Sales for August 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2023.

Revenues for August 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 18,952,011 25,346,076 -6,394,065 -25.23% Jan.-Aug. 148,521,784 185,650,721 -37,128,937 -20.00%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



