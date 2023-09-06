CEVA Bluetooth® 5.4 IP Achieves SIG Qualification, Includes New Features to Address Rapidly Growing Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market

Ultra-low power RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.4 IP platform qualified for all features, including Periodic Advertising with Response (PAwR) required for ESL tags

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity, smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions, today announced that its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® 5.4 Platform is SIG qualified and already licensed to several customers, including to those addressing the rapidly expanding Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that the ESL market will grow from nearly 185 million annual shipments in 2022 to nearly 560 million units by 2027, with Bluetooth-enabled ESLs accounting for a growing portion of the overall market.

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA, commented: "The RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.4 IP provides our customers with a SIG qualified platform on which to build the lowest power Bluetooth 5.4 SoCs, including those wishing to target the rapidly expanding electronic shelf label market. Our leadership in wireless connectivity IPs is built on more than two decades of ultra-low power wireless expertise spanning Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and UWB, serving hundreds of customers and powering more than 4.5 billion wireless IoT devices. Yet again, we are the first IP provider to achieve Bluetooth SIG qualification for the latest standard including all optional features, ensuring our customers can get to market quickly, with less risk and lowest cost."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.4 is the first IP platform to achieve SIG qualification that includes all features of the standard, including Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR) and Encrypted Advertising Data (EAD), both of which are required to address the ESL market opportunity. Smart Retail is increasingly adopting ESLs that contain information such as pricing, offers and promotions, inventory status, and product details. This adoption will be greatly accelerated by the availability of a low cost, standard-based communication technology. With Bluetooth 5.4, the mature Bluetooth connectivity technology is enhanced to deliver an optimized, secure and energy-efficient network to accommodate potentially thousands of ESLs and other authenticated devices, delivering substantial real-world economic benefits in the process.

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity, spanning RF, Modem, Baseband Controller, and complete Host and Profile software stacks. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including LE Audio / Auracast, Periodic Advertising with Response, and other enhancements such as Channel Sounding. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, beacons, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com.





