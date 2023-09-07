Arm IPO Likely to Lag Early Expectations, Observers Say

SoftBank’s sale of a stake in Arm is likely to raise less money than originally expected, due in part to the several uncertainties the British chip IP company continues to face, industry observers told EE Times.

ARM’s IPO roadshow, which began on Sept. 5 with potential investors, will conclude with the public stock listing around Sept. 13, according to an analyst who requested anonymity.

“The company won’t meet with us during the IPO process—it’s all behind closed doors,” the analyst said.

