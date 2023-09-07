Rambus Completes Sale of PHY IP Assets to Cadence
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- September 7, 2023 -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its PHY IP business to Cadence Design Systems, Inc. With this transaction, Rambus strengthens its focus on high-growth chips and digital IP, including novel memory solutions for high-performance computing, to support the continued evolution of the data center and AI.
Separately, Rambus affirmed its previously issued guidance for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023, as set forth on the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Creonic Introduces NCR Processor IP Core for DVB-S2X/DVB-RCS2 Satellite Communication
- Arm IPO Likely to Lag Early Expectations, Observers Say
- Comcores now offers standalone Reed Solomon Forward Error Correction (RSFEC) IP cores
- Numem Announces Series A Funding Led by Cambium Capital to Propel Memory Solutions for AI and IoT
- MediaTek Successfully Develops First Chip Using TSMC's 3nm Process, Set for Volume Production in 2024
Most Popular
- Arm prices IPO
- Top Ten Semiconductor Foundries Report a 1.1% Quarterly Revenue Decline in 2Q23, Anticipated to Rebound in 3Q23, Says TrendForce
- Arm Announces Launch of IPO Roadshow
- Intel Foundry Services and Tower Semiconductor Announce New US Foundry Agreement
- Codasip collaborates with Siemens to deliver trace solution for custom processors
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page