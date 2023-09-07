Rambus Completes Sale of PHY IP Assets to Cadence

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- September 7, 2023 -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its PHY IP business to Cadence Design Systems, Inc. With this transaction, Rambus strengthens its focus on high-growth chips and digital IP, including novel memory solutions for high-performance computing, to support the continued evolution of the data center and AI.

Separately, Rambus affirmed its previously issued guidance for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023, as set forth on the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.

