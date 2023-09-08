OneNav Closes $17 Million Round, Launches GNSS Augmentation Product

Sunnyvale, California, September 8 2023 -- Sunnyvale, Calif.-based oneNav has announced the closing of a $17 million Series C funding round and launched its pureL5 Acquisition Receiver Core (pARC). The funding round, led by MVP Ventures, includes participation from previous investors Google Ventures, GSR, Norwest Venture Partners and In-Q-Tel.

The company said the new funding round was at an increased valuation over earlier funding. Overall, oneNav has raised $50 million.

“There’s a huge demand for vastly better GNSS performance in phones, watches and IoT trackers. This new funding will be used to ramp up our support for many more tape outs in 2023 and 2024,” said Steve Poizner, oneNav CEO and co-founder.

The new pureL5 pARC product can augment customers’ existing GNSS solutions, which saves time and money, said Ellen Kirk, oneNav vice president, strategic marketing and business development.

“[pARC] is a standalone solution. Customers have many hours invested in their measurement and positioning engines—they aren’t going to take them out,” she said. “What they do not have is direct L5 acquisition. All hybrid solutions acquire L1 first, then acquire L5.”

About oneNav

oneNav is powering high-performance positioning for location-dependent mobile services. The oneNav team comprises top GNSS experts from Qualcomm, Apple, Intel, SnapTrack, SiRF, Trimble, and eRide with decades of GNSS and mobile industry experience. The team has expertise in GNSS system architecture, multipath mitigation, signal processing, ASIC design, and AI/machine learning, and collectively has filed over 300 career GNSS patents. Investors include Google Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and GSR Ventures. To learn more, please visit www.onenav.ai.





