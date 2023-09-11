TSMC August 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 8, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2023 was approximately NT$188.69 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent from July 2023 and a decrease of 13.5 percent from August 2022. Revenue for January through August 2023 totaled NT$1,355.78 billion, a decrease of 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|August 2023
|188,686
|July 2023
|177,616
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|6.2
|August 2022
|218,132
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(13.5)
|January to August 2023
|1,355,777
|January to August 2022
|1,430,1112
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(5.2)
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Renesas Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares and ADSs of Sequans
- SK hynix's memory chips next in Huawei's 5G phone saga
- CAST adds Ascon Lightweight Encryption Engine to Security IP Cores Line
- Enhanced Artel SMART openGear® Leverages intoPIX JPEG XS Technology for Ultimate Low-Latency Transport Solutions
- Semiconductor industry sees revenue increase for the first time since 2021
Most Popular
- Numem Announces Series A Funding Led by Cambium Capital to Propel Memory Solutions for AI and IoT
- Flanders Semiconductors: The New Hub for Semiconductor Ecosystem at the Heart of Europe
- Arm IPO Likely to Lag Early Expectations, Observers Say
- Andes Announces General Availability of the New AndesCore™ RISC-V Multicore Vector Processor AX45MPV
- OneNav Closes $17 Million Round, Launches GNSS Augmentation Product
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page