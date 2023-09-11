TSMC August 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 8, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2023 was approximately NT$188.69 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent from July 2023 and a decrease of 13.5 percent from August 2022. Revenue for January through August 2023 totaled NT$1,355.78 billion, a decrease of 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues August 2023 188,686 July 2023 177,616 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 6.2 August 2022 218,132 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (13.5) January to August 2023 1,355,777 January to August 2022 1,430,1112 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (5.2)





