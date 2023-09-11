SK hynix's memory chips next in Huawei's 5G phone saga

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (September 8, 2023)

Last week’s relatively low-key launch of Huawei’ Mate 60 Pro 5G phone is still making waves for China’s breakthrough in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing technology with a 5G system-on-chip (SoC) produced on SMIC’s 7-nm process node. Especially, when SMIC doesn’t have access to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment.

While trade media has constantly been digging in for more details, social media in China is celebrating this breakthrough in semiconductor technology. According to Dan Hutcheson, vice-chair of TechInsights, nearly two-thirds of silicon in Huawei’s 5G phone is homegrown, and it’s a major advance.

