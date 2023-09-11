Renesas Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares and ADSs of Sequans

Shareholders to Receive U.S. $0.7575 per Ordinary Share and U.S. $3.03 per ADS in cash

TOKYO, Japan and PARIS, France – September 11, 2023 – Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS, “Sequans”) today announced that Renesas has commenced the previously-announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Sequans for $0.7575 per ordinary share and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of Sequans for $3.03 per ADS (each ADS representing four ordinary shares) in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the memorandum of understanding between Renesas and Sequans dated August 4, 2023, as amended. As previously announced on August 16, 2023, the Sequans Board of Directors determined that the Renesas offer is consistent with and will further the business objectives and goals of Sequans, and is in the best interests of Sequans, its employees, and its shareholders, and recommends that all holders of ordinary shares and ADSs accept Renesas’ offer and tender their outstanding shares and/or ADSs to Renesas.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on October 6, 2023, unless extended or terminated. The closing of the tender offer is subject to the valid tender of ordinary shares and ADSs of Sequans representing – together with ordinary shares and ADSs of Sequans beneficially owned by Renesas, if any – at least 90% of the fully diluted ordinary shares and ADSs, as well as confirmation of tax treatment from relevant authorities, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. The leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at http://www.sequans.com/.





